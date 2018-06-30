Decolonizing Our Activism



Idle No More ~ Spiritual Activism, Idle No More ~ The 7th Fire





Saturday, July 7th Noon - 5pm



Sunday July 8th Noon - 5pm





Decolonizing Our Activism 2 Day Workshop



Facilitated by Sweetwater Nannauck (Tlingit, Haida, Tsimshian) Director of Idle No More Washington

Decolonizing Our Activism: Saturday, July 7th Noon - 5pm Idle No More ~ History of Colonization, Idle No More ~ Healing Historical Trauma.





Idle No More ~ History of Colonization

This is a workshop about 500 years of indigenous resistance that began in 1452. With a Native American perspective and incorporating traditional teachings and stories, and how the Doctrine of Discovery was the foundation for the historic colonization, genocide, relocation, termination, forced assimilation of Native Americans.



Idle No More ~ Healing Historical Trauma

To heal from historical trauma, you must first understand how colonization has impacted indigenous people. By acknowledging our collective past and focusing on the present healing often leads participants to become aware of historical barriers that can be effectively removed in a safe and comfortable environment.



Sunday July 8th Noon - 5pm



Idle No More ~ Spiritual Activism

This workshop delves into the Natives connection with the land, environment, and Spirit. Explore how to incorporate ‘Spirit’ into the activism you do. Discuss how to start organizing nonviolent direct actions that are Spirit-led instead of ego/mind-led.



Idle No More ~ The 7th Fire

Explore how working with Natives toward common goals of social and environmental justice involves letting go of unconscious racism and privilege. Learn what it means to be a good ally, and how that taking the lead from indigenous activists and community leaders will benefit us all.

