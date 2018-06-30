#BlockICE

#AbolishICE



Please wear white!



Join us and take action to show ICE that they are not welcome to operate in our community! San Francisco is a sanctuary city!



In the last few weeks, we've witnessed the horror of the administration's escalating human rights abuses against immigrants on the border. We've seen caged children cry for their parents, we've seen asylum seekers prosecuted and deported.



We are committed to doing what it takes to stop children from being torn from their families, or imprisoned with their families. We are envisioning a future without ICE - it has only existed for fifteen years, we can abolish it.



We will keep fighting against the xenophobic and racist Muslim Ban. #NoMuslimBanEver



The action will be family-friendly and have activities for kids.



To plug into the action and get trained in Nonviolent Direct Action, attend one of the following trainings:



Thursday, June 28th 6-9pm

4799 Shattuck Ave, Oakland



Sunday, July 1st, 2-5pm

California Nurses Association

155 Grand Ave, Oakland





Organized by:

Families Belong Together - East Bay

Oakland Sin Fronteras

Anti Police-Terror Project

Bay Resistance

