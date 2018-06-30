top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights View other events for the week of 7/ 2/2018
Block ICE in San Francisco
Date Monday July 02
Time 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
630 Sansome St.
San Francisco
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorFamilies Belong Together
#BlockICE
#AbolishICE

Please wear white!

Join us and take action to show ICE that they are not welcome to operate in our community! San Francisco is a sanctuary city!

In the last few weeks, we've witnessed the horror of the administration's escalating human rights abuses against immigrants on the border. We've seen caged children cry for their parents, we've seen asylum seekers prosecuted and deported.

We are committed to doing what it takes to stop children from being torn from their families, or imprisoned with their families. We are envisioning a future without ICE - it has only existed for fifteen years, we can abolish it.

We will keep fighting against the xenophobic and racist Muslim Ban. #NoMuslimBanEver

The action will be family-friendly and have activities for kids.

To plug into the action and get trained in Nonviolent Direct Action, attend one of the following trainings:

Thursday, June 28th 6-9pm
4799 Shattuck Ave, Oakland

Sunday, July 1st, 2-5pm
California Nurses Association
155 Grand Ave, Oakland


Organized by:
Families Belong Together - East Bay
Oakland Sin Fronteras
Anti Police-Terror Project
Bay Resistance
sm_sanctuaryforall-sf-ice-july2.jpg
original image (1078x720)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/3585377680...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 30th, 2018 3:59 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 15.01 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code