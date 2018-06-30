From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Block ICE in San Francisco
|Date
|Monday July 02
|Time
|3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Location Details
|
630 Sansome St.
San Francisco
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Families Belong Together
|
#BlockICE
#AbolishICE
Please wear white!
Join us and take action to show ICE that they are not welcome to operate in our community! San Francisco is a sanctuary city!
In the last few weeks, we've witnessed the horror of the administration's escalating human rights abuses against immigrants on the border. We've seen caged children cry for their parents, we've seen asylum seekers prosecuted and deported.
We are committed to doing what it takes to stop children from being torn from their families, or imprisoned with their families. We are envisioning a future without ICE - it has only existed for fifteen years, we can abolish it.
We will keep fighting against the xenophobic and racist Muslim Ban. #NoMuslimBanEver
The action will be family-friendly and have activities for kids.
To plug into the action and get trained in Nonviolent Direct Action, attend one of the following trainings:
Thursday, June 28th 6-9pm
4799 Shattuck Ave, Oakland
Sunday, July 1st, 2-5pm
California Nurses Association
155 Grand Ave, Oakland
Organized by:
Families Belong Together - East Bay
Oakland Sin Fronteras
Anti Police-Terror Project
Bay Resistance
original image (1078x720)
