From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Unhoused at Union Point Park Harassed, Threatened, Cited, and Evicted onto Dangerous Street by Dave Id

Friday Jun 29th, 2018 9:15 PM

The city of Oakland's strategy for which homeless encampments it chooses to target and when is secretive. Encampment management meetings are held on Fridays and neither unsheltered folks nor homeless advocates are allowed to attend, despite repeated requests by the Homeless Advocacy Working Group over the past year. Differing excuses are offered for evictions from one to the next, and the rationales offered appear ad hoc and can conflict with one another. Sometimes people are evicted from one spot but allowed to simply move across the street. What is clear is that there is no comprehensive city plan in regards to evictions, where people should go, outreach, or services. This month, after the city "closed" the largest encampment at Northgate, its sights were set on those living in Union Point Park. The city and those tied to the adjacent marina continue to harass and threaten folks at Union Point.