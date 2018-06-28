top
San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
Scott Pruitt Welcoming Committee
Date Friday June 29
Time 9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Location Details
75 Hawthorne
Downtown SF
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author#bootpruitt
Thanks to information provided by whistleblowers we learned that Scott Pruitt, head of the US EPA who is working to destroy environmental protections, is planning on sneaking into San Francisco on Friday, June 29th. Unfortunately for the Trump and Pruitt gang, we found out and will be there to raise our voices in protest!

Rally starts at 9, but we've heard he may try to sneak in earlier, feel welcome to arrive early.

More info in the FB event.
