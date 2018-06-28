top
Families Belong Together Rally for Immigrant Human Rights in Fremont
Date Saturday June 30
Time 10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Location Details
Veterans Park at Fremont Superior Court House, 39439 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA 94538
Organizer/AuthorMujeres Unidas y Activas and Others
Families Belong Together Rally for Immigrant Human Rights in Fremont

When: Saturday, June 30 at 10 a.m.

Where: Veterans Park at Fremont Superior Court House, 39439 Paseo Padre Pkwy,
Fremont 94538

HOSTS: Mujeres Unidas y Activas, Organizing For Action, and a Coalition of Community Organizers and Activists

Donald Trump and his administration are cruelly separating children from their families. But we won't allow it to continue. On June 30, we're rallying in Washington, D.C., and around the country to tell Donald Trump and his administration to stop separating
kids from their parents!

A federal judge ruled against Trump's family separation policy—but we know the administration will fight back. We have momentum and we cannot slow down now since the the court ruling along isn't enough and could be overturned. Our mobilization, in over
600 locations around the country and still growing, is critical to showing the widespread public demand for just immigration policies—because families belong together ... and free!

Join us on June 30 at Veterans Park outside the Fremont Superior Court House in Fremont to send a clear message to Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress:
Families Belong Together!

SPEAKERS INCLUDE:

Congressman Ro Khanna
Congressman Eric Swalwell
Dr. Harry Edwards - American Sociologist and Civil Rights Activist
Patricia Montejano - Fremont Human Rights Commissioner
Laurie Manuel - LGBTQ+ Leader
Debbie Watanuki - Community Leader, Lourdes Martinez MUA
And others sharing many stories from the front lines of today's Immigration Crisis.

DIRETIONS: Parking at City Hall can be accessed from Walnut Ave between Paseo Padre Blvd and Liberty Street. BART is a 5 minute walk away (Fremont Station)

DISABLED & ASL ACCESS:
This event is wheelchair accessible. Contact the organizers if you require an ASL interpreter or have mobility and access concerns - as organizers are working to offer an inclusive program.

VOLUNTEER or QUESTION: Want to volunteer or have a questions?
Contact marthakreeger [at] gmail.com

sm_famlies.jpg
original image (840x385)
