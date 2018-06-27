Families Belong Together March & Rally in Mountain View



Date: Saturday, June 30



Time & Place:

7:00 p.m. Intersection Protest at El Camino and Castro Street (bring your signs!)

7:45 p.m. March to Civic Center Plaza @ 650 Castro St

8:00-9:00 p.m. Candlelight Rally for Immigrant Families. (Bring electric candles or wax candles in containers!)



Donald Trump and his administration are cruelly separating children from their families. But we won't allow it to continue. On June 30, we're rallying in Washington, D.C., and around the country to tell Donald Trump and his administration to stop separating kids from their parents!



A federal judge ruled against Trump's family separation policy—but we know the administration will fight back. We have momentum and we cannot slow down now since the the court ruling along isn't enough and could be overturned. Our mobilization, in over 600 locations around the country and still growing, is critical to showing the widespread public demand for just immigration policies—because families belong together ... and free!



Join us on June 30 in Mountain View to send a clear message to Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress: Families Belong Together! Demand an End to Cruel and Unjustified Treatment of Immigrant Children and their Families.



Together We Will Palo Alto-Mountain View, along with our partners Mountain View Voices for Peace and Justice, Peninsula Peace and Justice, The Day Worker Center, and SIREN are hosting a rally and vigil to show humanity to and demand justice for immigrant families. This is part of a international day of action, where hundreds of events are being held worldwide.



Speakers include Mountain View mayor Lenny Siegel, community organizer Job Lopez, CAT representative Paula Perez, Congregation Beth Am Rabbi Sarah Weissman, the Resistance Chorus and the Raging Grannies.

original image (840x385)

https://act.moveon.org/event/families-belo... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 27th, 2018 4:27 PM