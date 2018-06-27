top
Families Together: Picket for Dignity, Justice & Compassion for Immigrants in Palo Alto
Date Saturday June 30
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Location Details
Intersection of El Camino Real and Embarcadero Road, Palo Alto, CA 94301
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPeninsula Peace & Justice Center
Picket for Dignity, Justice & Compassion for Immigrants in Palo Alto

When: Saturday, June 30 at noon

Where: Intersection of El Camino Real and Embarcadero Road, Palo Alto, CA 94301

Donald Trump and his administration are cruelly separating children from their families. But we won't allow it to continue. On June 30, we're rallying in Washington, D.C., and around the country to tell Donald Trump and his administration to stop separating kids from their parents!

Join us on June 30 to send a clear message to Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress: Families Belong Together!

“Human billboard” picket for DIGNITY, JUSTICE & COMPASSION for Immigrants – Gather at the corner of El Camino Real and Embarcadero Road (near Town & Country Village) from noon to 1:00 pm.

Picket signs provided or bring your own! Some sign-making materials provided.

Please do not park in Town & Country. Park across the street in the Palo Alto High School parking lot.

Host: Peninsula Peace & Justice Center in Palo Alto
For more event information:
https://www.peaceandjustice.org/dignity-pi...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 27th, 2018 4:08 PM
