Picket for Dignity, Justice & Compassion for Immigrants in Palo Alto



When: Saturday, June 30 at noon



Where: Intersection of El Camino Real and Embarcadero Road, Palo Alto, CA 94301



Donald Trump and his administration are cruelly separating children from their families. But we won't allow it to continue. On June 30, we're rallying in Washington, D.C., and around the country to tell Donald Trump and his administration to stop separating kids from their parents!



Join us on June 30 to send a clear message to Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress: Families Belong Together!



“Human billboard” picket for DIGNITY, JUSTICE & COMPASSION for Immigrants – Gather at the corner of El Camino Real and Embarcadero Road (near Town & Country Village) from noon to 1:00 pm.



Picket signs provided or bring your own! Some sign-making materials provided.



Please do not park in Town & Country. Park across the street in the Palo Alto High School parking lot.



Host: Peninsula Peace & Justice Center in Palo Alto



For more event information: Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 27th, 2018 4:08 PM