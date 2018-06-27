Organized by the Monterey Bay Central Labor Council



Today's Supreme Court decision in the Janus v. AFSCME case is another attack against unions and moves us toward Right to Work for the whole country.



Overturning more than four decades of precedent, the decision unfairly forces unions to provide services free to those who won’t pay for them. This costly burden on unions and their members is a key part of a broad attack on working people and the 99% and makes it easier for anti-worker extremists to divide working people and further rig the economy.



The Janus decision is an attack on those public employees who are teaching our kids, keeping our streets safe, protecting us from fires, and rushing to our aid when we have an accident. It's an attack on the entire public sector. It is part of the campaign to divide the US into a country of the rich and the poor.



Ultimately the Janus decision is an attack on democracy. Unions are our strongest and most organized barrier to tyranny by a wealthy oligarchy. Without the right to organize, there can be no effective protection of the right to vote, the right to equal treatment under the law, or the right to a stable and secure climate.



For much of U.S. history the courts treated unions as illegal. But workers organized unions anyway. By action in their workplaces, the streets, the courts, and the political system they established the right to organize, bargain collectively, strike, and represent workers in the political process. The response to Janus by workers, organized labor, and all who support democracy and human rights will be to fight for the rights of workers in our workplaces, streets, courts, and political arenas.



No court decision can extinguish the desire of working people standing together in unions to create better lives for our families and communities. We will not allow a court decision to stand in the way of the fight for good jobs, safe workplaces, equal pay for women, fair treatment of immigrants and dignity at work for everyone.



Show your support for unions and union workers by joining a nearby rally today at 5:30pm.

