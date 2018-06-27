top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Immigrant Rights | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 6/30/2018
Watsonville: National Day of Action - Families Belong Together
Date Saturday June 30
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Watsonville City Plaza
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPajaro Valley Rapid Response
Join us as we make our voices heard against the human rights abuses of ICE and the Trump Administration as they cruelly detain asylum seekers and separate children from their families.

*** 1:30pm: Come early and join us to make signs. We will have posters and markers!

*** 2pm - 4pm: Peaceful rally at the Plaza*** Let's send a powerful message: Families Belong Together, Las Familias Merecen estar Unidas! End detention! Stop Criminalizing Immigrants!

*** Co-Sponsored by Pajaro Valley Rapid Response (PVRR), Community Action Board of Santa Cruz County (CAB)
families_belong_together_watsonville.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1745335818...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 27th, 2018 12:00 PM
