From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Immigrant Rights | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 6/30/2018
|Watsonville: National Day of Action - Families Belong Together
|Date
|Saturday June 30
|Time
|2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|Watsonville City Plaza
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Pajaro Valley Rapid Response
|
Join us as we make our voices heard against the human rights abuses of ICE and the Trump Administration as they cruelly detain asylum seekers and separate children from their families.
*** 1:30pm: Come early and join us to make signs. We will have posters and markers!
*** 2pm - 4pm: Peaceful rally at the Plaza*** Let's send a powerful message: Families Belong Together, Las Familias Merecen estar Unidas! End detention! Stop Criminalizing Immigrants!
*** Co-Sponsored by Pajaro Valley Rapid Response (PVRR), Community Action Board of Santa Cruz County (CAB)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 27th, 2018 12:00 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/1745335818...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network