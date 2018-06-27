Join us as we make our voices heard against the human rights abuses of ICE and the Trump Administration as they cruelly detain asylum seekers and separate children from their families.



*** 1:30pm: Come early and join us to make signs. We will have posters and markers!



*** 2pm - 4pm: Peaceful rally at the Plaza*** Let's send a powerful message: Families Belong Together, Las Familias Merecen estar Unidas! End detention! Stop Criminalizing Immigrants!



*** Co-Sponsored by Pajaro Valley Rapid Response (PVRR), Community Action Board of Santa Cruz County (CAB)







Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 27th, 2018 12:00 PM