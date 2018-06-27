top
Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Immigrant Rights | Racial Justice
East of Salinas, Documentary Film and Discussion
Date Saturday July 14
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Monterey Peace & Justice Center
1364 Fremont Blvd, Seaside
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorMonterey Peace & Justice Center
EAST OF SALINAS is a story of a bright boy and his dedicated teacher - both sons of migrant farm workers. With parents who are busy working long hours in the fields, third grader Jose Ansaldo often turns to his teacher, Oscar Ramos, for guidance. But Jose was born in Mexico. And he's on the cusp of understanding what that means for his future. For Jose and many migrant children like him, EAST OF SALINAS asks: What is lost when kids like Jose are denied opportunities?

Oscar Ramos, the teacher in the documentary who befriends the young boy, will facilitate a discussion after the film.

Free event. $5 donation suggested.
sm_east_of_salinas_film_screening.jpg
original image (1920x830)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1118847344...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 27th, 2018 11:54 AM
