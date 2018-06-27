top
Annual Hiroshima-Nagasaki Remembrance Day
Date Saturday August 04
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Lovers Point Park and Beach, Pacific Grove, CA
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorMonterey Peace & Justice Center
This beautiful and moving tradition honors those who suffered the atomic bombings in 1945. The ceremony reaffirms our commitment to a nuclear-free world so that such a tragedy is never repeated.

PROGRAM:
7:00 pm: Lantern making and performance of Monterey’s Taiko Drumming group, Shinsho-Mugen Daiko. (Lantern-making material provided.)

7:45 pm: Music, poetry, and messages of hope and peace. Chris Hasegawa, Joyce Vandevere, and others will speak.

8:15 pm: Launching of the peace lanterns on rafts. Tai-Chi Master Jim Scott-Behrends will play meditative strains of flute.

The Public is invited to this free event.

For more information, contact Catherine at (831) 915-7257 or email montereypeaceandjustice [at] gmail.com

Sponsored by:
🔹 Monterey Peace and Justice Center (MPJC)
🔹 Monterey Peninsula Religious Society of Friends (Quakers)
🔹 Peace Coalition of Monterey County (PCMC)
🔹 Veterans For Peace - Monterey County Chapter 46
🔹 Women's International League for Peace and Freedom - Monterey County Branch (WILPF)

For more information, contact Catherine at (831) 915-7257 or email montereypeaceandjustice [at] gmail.com
hiroshima-nagasaki_remembrance_day_-_pacific_grove.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2251373114...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 27th, 2018 11:51 AM
