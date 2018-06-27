From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War View other events for the week of 8/ 4/2018
|Annual Hiroshima-Nagasaki Remembrance Day
|Date
|Saturday August 04
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|Lovers Point Park and Beach, Pacific Grove, CA
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Monterey Peace & Justice Center
|
This beautiful and moving tradition honors those who suffered the atomic bombings in 1945. The ceremony reaffirms our commitment to a nuclear-free world so that such a tragedy is never repeated.
PROGRAM:
7:00 pm: Lantern making and performance of Monterey’s Taiko Drumming group, Shinsho-Mugen Daiko. (Lantern-making material provided.)
7:45 pm: Music, poetry, and messages of hope and peace. Chris Hasegawa, Joyce Vandevere, and others will speak.
8:15 pm: Launching of the peace lanterns on rafts. Tai-Chi Master Jim Scott-Behrends will play meditative strains of flute.
The Public is invited to this free event.
For more information, contact Catherine at (831) 915-7257 or email montereypeaceandjustice [at] gmail.com
Sponsored by:
🔹 Monterey Peace and Justice Center (MPJC)
🔹 Monterey Peninsula Religious Society of Friends (Quakers)
🔹 Peace Coalition of Monterey County (PCMC)
🔹 Veterans For Peace - Monterey County Chapter 46
🔹 Women's International League for Peace and Freedom - Monterey County Branch (WILPF)
For more information, contact Catherine at (831) 915-7257 or email montereypeaceandjustice [at] gmail.com
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 27th, 2018 11:51 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/2251373114...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network