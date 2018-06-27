



PROGRAM:

7:00 pm: Lantern making and performance of Monterey’s Taiko Drumming group, Shinsho-Mugen Daiko. (Lantern-making material provided.)



7:45 pm: Music, poetry, and messages of hope and peace. Chris Hasegawa, Joyce Vandevere, and others will speak.



8:15 pm: Launching of the peace lanterns on rafts. Tai-Chi Master Jim Scott-Behrends will play meditative strains of flute.



The Public is invited to this free event.



For more information, contact Catherine at (831) 915-7257 or email



Sponsored by:

🔹 Monterey Peace and Justice Center (MPJC)

🔹 Monterey Peninsula Religious Society of Friends (Quakers)

🔹 Peace Coalition of Monterey County (PCMC)

🔹 Veterans For Peace - Monterey County Chapter 46

🔹 Women's International League for Peace and Freedom - Monterey County Branch (WILPF)



