Join us as we close our 3 day ceremony, Xilonen a rites of passage ceremony in which we honor our young women.



11am to 2pm at the Watsonville Plaza.



••Temazcal to follow.••



There will be 2 temazcales/ Habra 2 temazcales:



•Friday/Viernes July/Julio 13 @ 6pm

•Sunday/Domingo July/Julio 15 @ 3pm



Both will be at Si Se Puede/ Dirección del Temazcal:



161 Miles Ln, Watsonville, CA 95076



