|Xilonen Closing Ceremony
|Date
|Sunday July 15
|Time
|11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
|Location Details
|Watsonville Plaza
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|White Hawk Indian Council For Children
|
Join us as we close our 3 day ceremony, Xilonen a rites of passage ceremony in which we honor our young women.
11am to 2pm at the Watsonville Plaza.
••Temazcal to follow.••
There will be 2 temazcales/ Habra 2 temazcales:
•Friday/Viernes July/Julio 13 @ 6pm
•Sunday/Domingo July/Julio 15 @ 3pm
Both will be at Si Se Puede/ Dirección del Temazcal:
161 Miles Ln, Watsonville, CA 95076
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 27th, 2018 11:43 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/4369022134...
