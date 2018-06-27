White Hawk Indian Council for Children, Ixtatutli is excited to invite you all for another year of our rites of passage 3-day ceremony in which we as a community honor our young women.



Xilonen is a rite of passage ceremony, a coming of age for young women that dates back thousands of years before the Spanish invasion.



*The main ceremony will take place at Pinto Lake County Park in Watsonville from 11am to 5 pm Saturday, and will then follow to Sunday for the closing ceremony 11-2pm at the City Plaza.*



●IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENTS●



•In order to properly prepare and provide an inclusive experience for all of our Xilonen, we ask that you announce your Xilonen by June1st. We would like all Xilonen to have the same experience and be given the equal amount of attention in preparation. Please announce by calling Stephanie Dieguez.



•Altar set up starts at 7:30am



•We ask that all Popoxcomitli are in the circle and ready by 10:30am.



•Danza starts at 11am



•Please park in assigned spaces so that you are not ticketed.



•Due to rising City Permit Fees, there will be an increase charge for vendors.



Thanks again for your support. We hope to see you all there!!



___________________________________________________



••Temazcal.••



There will be 2 temazcales/ Habra 2 temazcales:



•Friday/Viernes July/Julio 13 @ 6pm

•Sunday/Domingo July/Julio 15 @ 3pm



Both will be at Si Se Puede/ Dirección del Temazcal:



161 Miles Ln, Watsonville, CA 95076

___________________________________________________



De parte de el Kalpulli Ixtatutli nos da gusto invitarlos a la ceremonia de Xilonen en la que honramos a nuestras mujeres jóvenes.



Xilonen es un rito iniciático para las niñas que les ayuda a prepararse hacer mujeres jovenes. El rito data miles de años antes de la invasión española.



La ceremonia se tomora acabo en Pinto Lake County Park en Watsonville de 11am a 5pm el sábado y seguirá hasta el domingo de 11am a 2pm en La Plaza.



●●●ANUNCIOS IMPORTANTES●●●



• Para poder preparar adecuadamente y darle una experiencia inclusiva a cada Xilonen, le pedimos que anuncie su Xilonen antes del 1 de junio. Nos gustaría que cada Xilonen tenga la misma experiencia y le demos la misma cantidad de atención en preparación. Por favor, hable con Stephanie Diéguez.



• La instalación del Altar comienza a las 7:30 a.m.



• Pedimos que todos los Popoxcomitli estén en el círculo y listos a las 10:30 a.m.



• Danza comienza a las 11:00



• Por favor estacionence en los espacios asignados para que no les den tiquete.



• Debido al aumento de las tarifas de permisos de la ciudad, habrá un cargo de $150 o $75 dependiendo.



¡¡Esperamos verlos a todos allí!! ¡Gracias por todo tu apoyo!

