Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | Womyn
Frida Fest • Special Event & Fundraiser
Date Thursday July 12
Time 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Location Details
Appleton Grill
410 Rodriguez St, Watsonville
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorWatsonville Film Festival
Just Added! The Grand Finale of our Women By Women Film Series will take place on Thursday, July 12th at the Appleton Event Lounge, with a fabulous event titled FRIDA FEST.

Local artists and vendors will set up a Frida-inspired arts & crafts marketplace from 5-7pm followed by a special screening of The Life and Times of Frida Kahlo, a documentary directed by Amy Stechler, and narrated by Rita Moreno & Lila Downs.

We will host a raffle of art pieces, and we encourage you to join the revelry by dressing like Frida!

Your $25 ticket includes a complimentary glass of wine, beer or non-alcoholic drink.

Enjoy a bite to eat with friends before the film: the Appleton Grill will offer special menu items exclusively for Frida Fest, including Coyoacán Nachos, Casa Azul Salad and Chicken Mole Pizza (not included in ticket price).

This is a fundraiser for the Watsonville Film Festival, and will help us to continue offering monthly screenings throughout 2018.

We expect this event to sell out, so don't wait to purchase your Tickets at Eventbrite.
