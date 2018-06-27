top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Immigrant Rights | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 6/30/2018
Families Belong Together National Protest (Monterey Bay)
Date Saturday June 30
Time 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Window On The Bay / Monterey Waterfront Park
Del Monte Ave, Monterey
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorFamilies Belong Together
Monterey Bay, come show your hearts and share your voices! We must stop families from being ripped apart. Join the national day of protest. Bring your kids, bring your signs, and bring your friends! Please share this widely! Let’s make it huge!

Please add to the discussion! I would love to have activities for kids— please post if you can help with this! Also, if you play an acoustic instrument, share your music with your favorite inspiring songs!

From Move On:

“Donald Trump and his administration are cruelly separating children from their families.

But we won't allow it to continue. On June 30, we're rallying in Washington, D.C., and around the country to tell Donald Trump and his administration to stop separating kids from their parents!

Trump and his administration have been systematically criminalizing immigration and immigrants, from revoking Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) to ramping up intimidating ICE tactics.

Join us on June 30 to send a clear message to Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress: Families Belong Together! “
sm_families_belong_together.jpg
original image (960x328)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1955294211...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 27th, 2018 11:27 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 15.01 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code