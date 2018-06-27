Monterey Bay, come show your hearts and share your voices! We must stop families from being ripped apart. Join the national day of protest. Bring your kids, bring your signs, and bring your friends! Please share this widely! Let’s make it huge!



Please add to the discussion! I would love to have activities for kids— please post if you can help with this! Also, if you play an acoustic instrument, share your music with your favorite inspiring songs!



From Move On:



“Donald Trump and his administration are cruelly separating children from their families.



But we won't allow it to continue. On June 30, we're rallying in Washington, D.C., and around the country to tell Donald Trump and his administration to stop separating kids from their parents!



Trump and his administration have been systematically criminalizing immigration and immigrants, from revoking Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) to ramping up intimidating ICE tactics.



Join us on June 30 to send a clear message to Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress: Families Belong Together! “

