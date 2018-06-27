

Meet at City Hall and march to Abbott Square at the MAH. We'll also have folks redirecting from the Clocktower.



Join us for:

> Protesting to reunite children with their families. The vast majority of children are still separated from their families without concrete plans to reunite.

> Hear real immigration stories from inspiring speakers, and participate in community activities

> Bring your friends, family, signs & stand for compassion

> Be part of a community that CARES!



About this event:

Families have NOT been reunited. The majority of children separated from parents are in the care of Department of Health and Human Services.-- and there's no real plan as for how to reunite them. On June 30, let's peacefully protest and stand for love to reunite families and rally AGAINST Donald Trump's deplorable "zero-tolerance" policy that has separated and detained families with no REAL resolution in place. This Families Belong Together Event is for the WHOLE county, from Watsonville to Felton and everyone in between!



We'll be part of a national rally, including Washington, D.C., San Francisco and other cities around the country to tell Donald Trump and his administration to stop separating kids from their parents! See you at the Clock Tower.



If you'd like to reach me, the event organizer, to volunteer/help out email Teresa at

Event Flyer

https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1I-DXLkJQJwldtpZZvtMAtx4GUKjOfGXg



Sign up to volunteer at







**NUEVA UBICACION**

Reunirse en el Ayuntamiento y marchar a Abbott Square en el MAH. También tendremos personas redirigiendo desde la Torre del Reloj.



Únase a nosotros para:

> Protesta por reunir a los niños con sus familias. La gran mayoría de los niños aún están separados de sus familias sin planes concretos para reunirse.

> Escuche historias reales de inmigración de oradores inspiradores y participe en actividades comunitarias

> Trae a tus amigos, familiares, letreros y representa compasión

> ¡Sé parte de una comunidad que se preocupa!



Acerca de este evento:

Las familias NO se han reunido. La mayoría de los niños separados de sus padres están bajo el cuidado del Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos. Y no existe un plan real sobre cómo reunirlos. El 30 de junio, protestaremos pacíficamente y representaremos el amor para reunir a las familias y unirnos EN CONTRA de la deplorable política de "tolerancia cero" de Donald Trump que ha separado y detenido a las familias sin una resolución real. Este evento Families Belong Together es para todo el condado, desde Watsonville hasta Felton y todos los que están en el medio.



Formaremos parte de un mitin nacional, que incluirá Washington, D.C., San Francisco y otras ciudades del país para decirle a Donald Trump y a su administración que dejen de separar a los niños de sus padres. Nos vemos en la Torre del Reloj.



