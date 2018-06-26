From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

San José Protest: Supreme Court Decision Supports Trump's White Nationalist Agenda by R. Robertson

Tuesday Jun 26th, 2018 10:49 PM

Muslim and refugee communities opposed racism today with a protest in José on the border of Santa Clara. They were joined by members of South Bay peace organizations in protesting the Supreme Court decision that supports Trump's white nationalist agenda. The Supreme Court upheld President Trump's travel ban in a 5-4 decision.

Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Asian Law Caucus and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) held a protest today at the San José intersection known as Peace Crossroads.



The four corners of the busy intersection at Winchester and Stevens Creek boulevards were filled with demonstrators protesting the Supreme Court decision announced this morning. The Supreme Court upheld President Trump's travel ban in a 5-4 decision.



Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Asian Law Caucus is the nation’s first legal and civil rights organization serving the low-income Asian Pacific American communities. CAIR had a table at the event, with pamphlets including "What To Do About Bullying" for families. CAIR is a Muslim civil rights and advocacy group.



A rally leader from the Muslim Students Association-West shouted chants into a bullhorn to a roaring crowd of hundreds. There was also a vigil today in San Francisco.