San Francisco | Immigrant Rights
#StandWithMuslims in San Francisco Against Today's SCOTUS Ruling
Date Tuesday June 26
Time 9:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal
Location Details
San Francisco Federal Building (NE side of the Federal Building, facing 7th Street)
90 7th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorACLU
#StandWithMuslims in San Francisco Against Today's Anti-Muslim SCOTUS Ruling

WHERE: San Francisco Federal Building (NE side of the Federal Building, facing 7th Street)
90 7th St, San Francisco, CA 94103

WHEN: Tuesday/Today, June 26, 9:00 PM

Host: ACLU People Power

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Trump's racist Muslim Ban, so it is time to take to the streets.

It's crucial that we have a visible, strong presence across the country of people who care about Muslim and refugee communities and oppose the Trump administration's agenda.

#NoMuslimBanEver
sm_no_muslim_ban_1.jpg
original image (960x540)
For more event information:
https://go.peoplepower.org/event/action/14...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 26th, 2018 1:33 PM
Add Your Comments
