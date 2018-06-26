#StandWithMuslims in San Francisco Against Today's Anti-Muslim SCOTUS Ruling



WHERE: San Francisco Federal Building (NE side of the Federal Building, facing 7th Street)

90 7th St, San Francisco, CA 94103



WHEN: Tuesday/Today, June 26, 9:00 PM



Host: ACLU People Power



The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Trump's racist Muslim Ban, so it is time to take to the streets.



It's crucial that we have a visible, strong presence across the country of people who care about Muslim and refugee communities and oppose the Trump administration's agenda.



#NoMuslimBanEver





