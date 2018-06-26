From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|#StandWithMuslims in San Francisco Against Today's SCOTUS Ruling
|Tuesday June 26
|9:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|
San Francisco Federal Building (NE side of the Federal Building, facing 7th Street)
90 7th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
|Protest
|ACLU
#StandWithMuslims in San Francisco Against Today's Anti-Muslim SCOTUS Ruling
WHERE: San Francisco Federal Building (NE side of the Federal Building, facing 7th Street)
90 7th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
WHEN: Tuesday/Today, June 26, 9:00 PM
Host: ACLU People Power
The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Trump's racist Muslim Ban, so it is time to take to the streets.
It's crucial that we have a visible, strong presence across the country of people who care about Muslim and refugee communities and oppose the Trump administration's agenda.
#NoMuslimBanEver
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 26th, 2018 1:33 PM
https://go.peoplepower.org/event/action/14...
