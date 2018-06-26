



Where: Intersection of Stevens Creek Blvd & Winchester Blvd. in San Jose, CA 94088



Date and time: Tuesday (today), June 26, 5:00 PM



#NoMuslimBanEver



The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Trump's racist Muslim Ban, so it is time to take to the streets.



Please join us at the intersection of Stevens Creek Blvd. and Winchester Blvd. at 5 pm.



It's crucial that we have a visible, strong presence across the country of people who care about Muslim and refugee communities and oppose the Trump administration's agenda.



