Related Categories: South Bay | Immigrant Rights
Stand With Muslims: Protest in San Jose Against Today's Anti-Muslim SCOTUS Ruling
Intersection of Stevens Creek Blvd and Winchester Blvd (near Santana Row shopping center), San Jose, CA 94088
Demonstration Against Today's Anti-Muslim SCOTUS Ruling

Where: Intersection of Stevens Creek Blvd & Winchester Blvd. in San Jose, CA 94088

Date and time: Tuesday (today), June 26, 5:00 PM

#NoMuslimBanEver

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Trump's racist Muslim Ban, so it is time to take to the streets.

Please join us at the intersection of Stevens Creek Blvd. and Winchester Blvd. at 5 pm.

It's crucial that we have a visible, strong presence across the country of people who care about Muslim and refugee communities and oppose the Trump administration's agenda.

