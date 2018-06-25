Families Belong Together: Rally for Immigrant Rights in Our State's Capital of Sacramento



When: Saturday, June 30 at 10 a.m. (local time)



Where: US Citizenship and Immigration Services, 650 Capitol Mall, Sacramento, CA 95814



Donald Trump and his administration are cruelly separating children from their families. But we won't allow it to continue. On June 30, we're rallying in Washington, D.C., and around the country to tell Donald Trump and his administration to stop separating kids from their parents!



The executive order that Donald Trump signed is not a solution to the crisis created by his administration; it keeps kids imprisoned indefinitely, and doesn't reunite thousands of separated families. But it does show the administration is reacting to public pressure, so we will continue to increase our pressure for justice at hundreds of events on Saturday, June 30, to say that families belong together—and free.



Join us on June 30 to send a clear message to Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress: Families Belong Together!



The host has marked that this event is wheelchair accessible.



Join us in the State Capital of California to rally in support of immigrants and asylum seekers and against the Zero Tolerance Policy that is separating families at the border.



