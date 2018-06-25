top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Immigrant Rights View other events for the week of 6/30/2018
Families Belong Together: Rally Protesting ICE in State Capital
Date Saturday June 30
Time 10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
US Citizenship and Immigration Services, 650 Capitol Mall, Sacramento, CA 95814
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorFamilies Belong Together
Families Belong Together: Rally for Immigrant Rights in Our State's Capital of Sacramento

When: Saturday, June 30 at 10 a.m. (local time)

Where: US Citizenship and Immigration Services, 650 Capitol Mall, Sacramento, CA 95814

Donald Trump and his administration are cruelly separating children from their families. But we won't allow it to continue. On June 30, we're rallying in Washington, D.C., and around the country to tell Donald Trump and his administration to stop separating kids from their parents!

The executive order that Donald Trump signed is not a solution to the crisis created by his administration; it keeps kids imprisoned indefinitely, and doesn't reunite thousands of separated families. But it does show the administration is reacting to public pressure, so we will continue to increase our pressure for justice at hundreds of events on Saturday, June 30, to say that families belong together—and free.

Join us on June 30 to send a clear message to Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress: Families Belong Together!

The host has marked that this event is wheelchair accessible.

Join us in the State Capital of California to rally in support of immigrants and asylum seekers and against the Zero Tolerance Policy that is separating families at the border.
sm_famlies_1_1.jpg
original image (840x385)
For more event information:
https://act.moveon.org/event/families-belo...
Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 25th, 2018 3:23 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 15.01 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code