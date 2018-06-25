top
Families Belong Together: Kids Standing Up for Kids! Rally in Oakland
Date Saturday June 30
Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Lakeside Park, near play structure near Staten & Bellevue, Oakland, CA 94610
Organizer/AuthorAlphabet Rockers & Others
Kids Standing Up for Kids! Families Belong Together Rally in Oakland

When: Saturday, June 30 at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Lakeside Park, near play structure near Staten & Bellevue, Oakland, CA 94610

Donald Trump and his administration are cruelly separating children from their families. But we won't allow it to continue. On June 30, we're rallying in Washington, D.C., and around the country to tell Donald Trump and his administration to stop separating kids from their parents!

The executive order that Donald Trump signed is not a solution to the crisis created by his administration; it keeps kids imprisoned indefinitely, and doesn't reunite thousands of separated families. But it does show the administration is reacting to public pressure, so we will continue to increase our pressure for justice at hundreds of events on Saturday,
June 30, to say that families belong together—and free.

Join us on June 30 to send a clear message to Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress: Families Belong Together!

Please join us for this family friendly gathering at Lakeside Park in Oakland elevating the voices of our children in sending the message that they, too, are outraged at what is happening to families at the border. This gathering is an effort to send a message of solidarity and support to the kids at the border, and to compel the government to act.

The event is co-hosted by the Alphabet Rockers, sponsored by the Center for Biological Diversity, Destiny Arts Center, Wayfinding Wisdom, the Junior Center for Art & Science, as well as generous individual donors, and supported by Abundant Beginnings, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Freedom Center, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals, Spotlight:Girls, and Women's March Oakland.

Program includes:

10:30 - 11:00 - Families arrive; Children's activities open
11:00 - Program begins! Featuring the Alphabet Rockers and youth speakers
11:45 - Program ends
12:30 - Activity tables close

Please bring snacks, water and sun protection! There will be no food at the event

We encourage you to use BART or get rides as parking may be limited **This is a family event!

Please honor our code of conduct:
Be respectful | Be considerate | Be kind | Be inclusive

Please consider supporting this event - it has grown MUCH bigger than we anticipated, necessitating permits, a stage, etc. We are committed to putting on this event and are gratefully accepting donations. If you can chip in a small amount to support the event, please donate at

https://www.gofundme.com/kids-standing-up-for-kids?member=350786.

Anything raised over the cost of the event will be donated to a nonprofit working to help the children affected by these policies. Thank you!
For more event information:
https://act.moveon.org/event/families-belo...
