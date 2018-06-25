From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Families Belong Together Rally in San Jose
|Date
|Saturday June 30
|Time
|11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Location Details
|San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose 95113
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Families Belong Together San Jose & Others
Famlies Belong Together Rally in San Jose
When: Saturday, June 30 at 11 a.m.
Where: San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose 95113
Donald Trump and his administration are cruelly separating children from their families. But we won't allow it to continue. On June 30, we're rallying in Washington, D.C., and around the country to tell Donald Trump and his administration to stop separating kids from their parents!
The executive order that Donald Trump signed is not a solution to the crisis created by his administration; it keeps kids imprisoned indefinitely, and doesn't reunite thousands of separated families.
But it does show the administration is reacting to public pressure, so we will continue to increase our pressure for justice at hundreds of events on Saturday, June 30, to say that families belong together—and free. Join us on June 30 to send a clear message to Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress: Families Belong Together!
Join LUNA, Orchard City Indivisible, Women's March San Jose, Grupo de Solidaridad, CAIR- SFBA, Sacred Heart, Latina Success Network, and Families Belong Together San Jose at a peacful protest in San Jose in solidarity with the events happening around the country. We will meet at San Jose City Hall at 11 a.m. for the rally.
Please bring signs of support. Graphics and other posters are available for printing at https://www.familiesbelongtogether.org/
