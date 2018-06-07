From the Open-Publishing Calendar
New Orleans Treme Residents Hold Swimsuit Protest; Expose Recreation Commission problems
Amy Stelly, Treme resident, designer and water and human rights activist joined WTUL News and Views to discuss on going issues with the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORDC) and its habitual marginalizing of tax-paying residents.
Adult swimmers recently ran into problems with having access to the Treme Community Center pool as well as health and transportation issues.
Download Audio (21.6mb)
Amy Stelly, Treme resident, designer and water and human rights activist joined WTUL News and Views to discuss ongoing issues with the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORDC) and its habitual marginalizing of tax-paying residents.
Tune in to hear this fascinating discussion about the struggle for justice for swimmers and the wider issues of discrimination within NORDC. Run time: 23:37
Contact Amy:
AmyFStelly [at] gmail.com
