New Orleans Treme Residents Hold Swimsuit Protest; Expose Recreation Commission problems by WTUL News and Views

Thursday Jun 7th, 2018 3:05 PM

Amy Stelly, Treme resident, designer and water and human rights activist joined WTUL News and Views to discuss on going issues with the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORDC) and its habitual marginalizing of tax-paying residents.

Adult swimmers recently ran into problems with having access to the Treme Community Center pool as well as health and transportation issues.

Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2018/06/07/amy_stelly_interview_-_nordc_180607.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

Download Audio (21.6mb) Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: