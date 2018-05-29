From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Tony Coleman Speaks Out About Threatened Eviction and West Oakland Gentrification by Dave Id

Tuesday May 29th, 2018 11:56 PM

On today's Hard Knock Radio program on KPFA, Davey D interviews long-time activist and community organizer Tony Coleman of OneFam and Bikes 4 Life. Tony addresses their fight to stay in West Oakland after being threatened with eviction. He declares that they will fight to the very end and not take it lying down, the loss of the last visible spot where the community can come together and share Black culture in West Oakland.

Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2018/05/29/tonycoleman_hardknockradio_kpfa_20180529-tue1600.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

Download Audio (4.4mb) Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: