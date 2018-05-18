From the Open-Publishing Calendar
La insurreción de abril en Nicaragua // The April Insurrection in Nicaragua, 2018
WTUL News and Views speaks with Tulane University's Stone Center for Latin American Studies post doctoral fellow Dr. Pamela Neumann and WTUL affiliate Alexandra about the April Insurrection in Nicaragua.
There is a new cycle of social movement in Nicaragua called the April Insurrection, or la insurrección de abril. It is the biggest uprising since the civil war ended in 1990.
The movement ignited on April 18th, 2018 when Nicaraguans took to the streets to protest a more narrow issue- President Ortega had proposed social security reforms that would raise income and payroll taxes while reducing pension benefits.
Demonstrators opposing this change were met with intense violence from authorities, followed by deployment of the Nicaraguan army ordered by President Ortega. The violent response set off a ripple effect, as students and other groups across the country raised voices against governmental repression and censorship of dissent, as well as violations of human rights.
I was joined in conversation shortly after the April Insurrection began by WTUL affiliate Alexandra, who has family on the ground in Nicaragua, and Dr. Pamela Neumann, a post doctoral fellow at Tulane University in the Stone Center for Latin American Studies. Dr. Neumann did her P.H.D. in Sociology at the University of Texas in Austin and has a masters in Latin American Studies. She currently does research on gender based violence and feminist activism in Nicaragua.
We talked through this social movement- what led up to and where it’s headed- as well as the role of social media and technology in civil unrest and student movements.
