Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:

7:34am – Obie Anthony (@ObieAnthony) is the founder of Exonerated Nation, an organization that serves California exonerees. He was incarcerated for 17 years before being exonerated in 2011.

8:08 – Oakland performance The One Truthiness

Ayodele “Wordslinger” Nzinga, co-producer and director of One Truthiness, is also a playwright, poet, educator, actor and founder of the Lower Bottom Playaz.

Charlie Levin (@OneTruthiness) creator of the One Truthiness and multidisciplinary artist whose work has been has been presented locally, nationally and internationally. Her visual theater company Local Infinities created 11 critically original works in just 6 years.

The One Truthiness, May 4-5 in Oakland – “THE ONE TRUTHINESS” PROVIDES AN EXPERIENCE OF A WORLD WHERE OUR INDIVIDUAL TRUTHS ARE CONSIDERED SIDE-BY-SIDE AND LAYERED ON TOP OF EACH OTHER” See their website for show info and tickets.

8:34 – Korean Summit Recap: Peace in the Korean Peninsula?

Christine Hong, associate professor in the Literature Department and the program in Critical Race and Ethnic Studies at UC Santa Cruz and executive member of the Korea Policy Institute.

8:47 – Cat’s running for Mayor!

Cat Brooks (@CatsCommentary) discusses her candidacy and vision for Oakland. The rest of the week, we’re inviting all the other candidates for Oakland Mayor for an interview on UpFront.

UpFront delivers a mix of local, state, and international coverage through challenging interviews, civil debates, breaking updates, and in-depth discussions with authors. Hosted by Brian EdwardsTiekert and Cat Brooks (now on hiatus).