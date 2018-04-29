top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War View other events for the week of 5/11/2018
Armistice Year Celebration
Date Friday May 11
Time 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Town Clock
Water St. & Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorArmistice 100 Santa Cruz Group
Armistice 100 Santa Cruz Group is celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Armistice Day at the Town Clock. There will be speakers, songs, bell ringing, and ceremonies. Join us for a fun hour or two celebrating Peace.


Contact: Lynda Francis
Phone: 831-465-1778
Email: lyndafrancis198 [at] gmail.com
reclaim_armisitice_day_veterans_for_peace.jpg
For more event information:
http://santacruzcommunitycalendar.org/CAL/...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 29th, 2018 11:48 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 25.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code