|Armistice Year Celebration
|Date
|Friday May 11
|Time
|11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Town Clock
Water St. & Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Armistice 100 Santa Cruz Group
|
Armistice 100 Santa Cruz Group is celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Armistice Day at the Town Clock. There will be speakers, songs, bell ringing, and ceremonies. Join us for a fun hour or two celebrating Peace.
Contact: Lynda Francis
Phone: 831-465-1778
Email: lyndafrancis198 [at] gmail.com
