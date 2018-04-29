From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|UCSC On Strike!
|Wednesday May 09
|5:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|UC Santa Cruz, 1156 High St, Santa Cruz
|Protest
|AFSCME 3299
Last week, UC forced their cuts on us. Instead of working with our bargaining team to address issues of widening inequality and outsourcing, UC’s administrators decided to push proposals that only make things worse. On April 26, 2018 our bargaining team gave UC a 10-day strike notice that all service workers will be on strike and patient care workers will strike in solidarity. We will not go backwards, we will fight for a contract that respects us!
May 7-9, 5am-7pm
