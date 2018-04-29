Last week, UC forced their cuts on us. Instead of working with our bargaining team to address issues of widening inequality and outsourcing, UC’s administrators decided to push proposals that only make things worse. On April 26, 2018 our bargaining team gave UC a 10-day strike notice that all service workers will be on strike and patient care workers will strike in solidarity. We will not go backwards, we will fight for a contract that respects us!



May 7-9, 5am-7pm



