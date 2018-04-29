We will begin this march with an action. Please park your cars at SEIU 2015 - 681 W. Capitol Ave. Suite 100, West Sacramento, CA 95605, from there people will be shuttled to the Driscoll action down the street, and shuttle you back to SEIU 2015 to join the marchers at 11:00 a.m.



10:00-10:40 a.m. Driscoll Action: — Protest Rally outside of Raleys Supermarket - 1601 W Capitol Ave, West Sacramento. Park your cars at SEIU 2015 parking lot, and Vans will transport to and from this action 5-min away.



11:00 a.m. - START from: SEIU 2015 - 681 W. Capitol Ave. Suite 100, West Sacramento, CA 95605. Parking available at this location, and at the Raley’s field lot across form SEIU 2015 office.



11:30 a.m. - March through downtown.



12:00 p.m. March to the Capitol and begin the program: Rally, Music, and Program. Chairs and portable & toilets will be available.



The California Nurses Association just went out on strike !

We support CNA and will Hold the Line with them !



SEIU 2015 is fighting back for a contract for In-Home Care Workers, and We will Hold the Line for with them !



We will hold the hold with workers, families, and for justice !





Labor fighting against Janus V. ASFME !

Healthy California Now !

STOP Right to Work Now !

STOP Privatization of Education, Healthcare, and Water !

Our Schools, Our Healthcare, and Our Water !

