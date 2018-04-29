top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 5/ 1/2018
Sacramento May Day - Primero De Mayo
Date Tuesday May 01
Time 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
California State Capitol
1315 10th St, Sacramento
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorLabor Council for Latin American Advancement
We will begin this march with an action. Please park your cars at SEIU 2015 - 681 W. Capitol Ave. Suite 100, West Sacramento, CA 95605, from there people will be shuttled to the Driscoll action down the street, and shuttle you back to SEIU 2015 to join the marchers at 11:00 a.m.

10:00-10:40 a.m. Driscoll Action: — Protest Rally outside of Raleys Supermarket - 1601 W Capitol Ave, West Sacramento. Park your cars at SEIU 2015 parking lot, and Vans will transport to and from this action 5-min away.

11:00 a.m. - START from: SEIU 2015 - 681 W. Capitol Ave. Suite 100, West Sacramento, CA 95605. Parking available at this location, and at the Raley’s field lot across form SEIU 2015 office.

11:30 a.m. - March through downtown.

12:00 p.m. March to the Capitol and begin the program: Rally, Music, and Program. Chairs and portable & toilets will be available.

The California Nurses Association just went out on strike !
We support CNA and will Hold the Line with them !

SEIU 2015 is fighting back for a contract for In-Home Care Workers, and We will Hold the Line for with them !

We will hold the hold with workers, families, and for justice !


Labor fighting against Janus V. ASFME !
Healthy California Now !
STOP Right to Work Now !
STOP Privatization of Education, Healthcare, and Water !
Our Schools, Our Healthcare, and Our Water !
sm_sacramento_may_day_2018.jpg
original image (768x562)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/7029262900...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 29th, 2018 1:41 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 25.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code