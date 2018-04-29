8:30 AM - 11:30 AM





Sacramento Police violently arrested one of our members, Melisa Price, at a peaceful protest on Thursday April 12th 2018.



Melisa was arrested for merely standing there with her hands up. (video @ 0:43



SacPD showed up to a peaceful protest double the number of protesters, used their bikes as weapons, tased some folks, and hit others with batons.



Melisa has been in our chapter actively fighting for Black Liberation for a year.



We need EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU to fill the room for Melisa and show their support. (DEPARTMENT WILL BE UPDATED ON MONDAY)

