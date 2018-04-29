From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Fill the Court for Melisa of BLM Sacramento
|Date
|Wednesday May 02
|Time
|8:30 AM - 11:30 AM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Superior Court of California County of Sacramento
720 9th St, Sacramento
|Event Type
|Court Date
|Organizer/Author
|Black Lives Matter Sacramento
|
(DEPARTMENT WILL BE UPDATED ON MONDAY)
Sacramento Police violently arrested one of our members, Melisa Price, at a peaceful protest on Thursday April 12th 2018.
Melisa was arrested for merely standing there with her hands up. (video @ 0:43 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ezVcK2Gcoc )
SacPD showed up to a peaceful protest double the number of protesters, used their bikes as weapons, tased some folks, and hit others with batons.
Melisa has been in our chapter actively fighting for Black Liberation for a year.
We need EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU to fill the room for Melisa and show their support.
