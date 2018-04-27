top
Billionaires Pay Up! SF Unite HERE Local 2 Bohemian Club Workers Fight For Living Wage
by Labor Video Project
Friday Apr 27th, 2018 10:07 PM
One hundred workers at the private Bohemian Club which is men only went on a two day strike after 8 years without a contract
unite_here2_bohemian_picket_line4-27-18.jpg
One hundred Unite Here Local 2 workers at the billionaires Bohemian Club in San Francisco have been without a contract for eight years. They began a two day strike on April 26, 2018 and talked about the fight for a living wage and the crisis for workers in San Francisco on the second day of the strike. The club has also made it difficult for union representatives to talk to the workers in the club. The last strike at the Bohemian Club was in 1989.
Additionally, the contract for 9,000 hotel workers in San Francisco and San Mateo are expiring in August and this might be the prelude to that battle.
For more information:
http://www.bohoexposed.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/zsEyvHK4X1U
§A Unite HERE Local 2 Striker
by Labor Video Project Friday Apr 27th, 2018 10:07 PM
unite_here_local_2_women_striker4-27-18.jpg
There is strong solidarity on the picket line.
https://youtu.be/zsEyvHK4X1U
§Managers Were Doing The Work Of Strikers
by Labor Video Project Friday Apr 27th, 2018 10:07 PM
unite_here2_bohemian_strike_managers_garbage.jpg
Managers were forced to remove the garbage during the successful strike
https://youtu.be/zsEyvHK4X1U
§Home Of Millionaires and Billionaires
by Labor Video Project Friday Apr 27th, 2018 10:07 PM
sm_bohouses_orig.jpg
original image (1096x982)
On the salary of workers it would take hundreds of years to purchase these billionaire and millionaire homes.
https://youtu.be/zsEyvHK4X1U
§Bohemian Club Owl
by Labor Video Project Friday Apr 27th, 2018 10:07 PM
bohemia_club_owl.jpeg
The Bohemian Club includes major capitalists who are involved in busting unions in the US and around the world
https://youtu.be/zsEyvHK4X1U
