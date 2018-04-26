top
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Free Mumia Abu-Jamal! Stop Police Terror! Rally & March!
Date Saturday April 28
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Oscar Grant Plaza • City Hall 14th and Broadway in Oakland, California, BART Station: 12th St & Oakland City Center
Organizer/AuthorFree Mumia Coalition

Free Mumia Abu-Jamal!

Stop Police Terror!

Rally & March!

12 Noon Saturday 28 April 2018

Oscar Grant Plaza • City Hall

14th and Broadway in Oakland

BART: 12th St & Oakland City Center


*     *     *     *     *


Who Is Mumia Abu-Jamal?

Mumia Abu-Jamal is a revolutionary journalist.  A former member of the Black Panther Party and MOVE supporter, he fought racism and police brutality with outspoken radio reporting in Philadelphia in the 1970s.  Known as the “voice of the voiceless,” he was an award-winning journalist.  His work continues today--from behind bars--with books he has written, and recorded essays on imperialism, war, racism and more.

Because he acted and spoke out against police brutality and racism, Mumia was considered an enemy of the state.  He was targeted by the FBI’s COINTELPRO disruption program from age 15, framed for a crime he did not commit, and sentenced to death. His death sentence was overturned, but he now he is serving life without the possibility of parole. He has been falsely imprisoned now for almost 36 years. Cops, courts and politicians conspired to put Mumia away, and they are still at it; but Mumia has never wavered from insisting on his innocence!

Mumia Abu-Jamal should have never spent one day in jail. Mumia’s case exposes the race and class bias of the entire capitalist judicial system. The state demands his slow death in prison as retaliation to his defiant resistance to state repression and racial oppression. But Mumia has not been silenced. We stand with Mumia. Mumia’s freedom is part of our own struggle for justice and human liberation.



Endorser/Participants: Labor Action Committee To Free Mumia Abu-Jamal, Workers World Party, International Longshore & Warehouse Union Local 10, Oakland Teachers For Mumia, Marina Secchitano, ILWU International Executive Board, President of Inlandboatmen’s Union; ANSWER Coalition, Oscar Grant Committee, Socialist Viewpoint, Veterans for Peace, Speak Out Now, Prison Radio, Socialist Organizer, Love Not Blood Campaign, By Any Means Necessary, Freedom Socialist Party, Critical Resistance, Democratic Socialists of America/SF, La voz de los trabajadores/Worker's Voice, Socialist Action, Mobilization To Free Mumia, Alameda County & SF Peace and Freedom Party, Anti Police-Terror Project, Haiti Action Committee, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, International Action Center, Party of Socialism and Liberation, East Bay Democratic Socialists of America, Veterans for Peace, East Bay Chapter 162


More info:
mobilization4mumia.com, laboractionmumia.org, freemumia.com
Or call: Jack 510.501.7080, Tova 510.600.5800, or Gerald 510.417.1252



