top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Womyn View other events for the week of 4/28/2018
Our Revolution's Nina Turner!
Date Saturday April 28
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, 1781 Rose St, Berkeley, California 94703
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorJovanka Beckles for AD 15
Remember that chant “Bernie, Bernie, Bernie? There’s a new one now: “Nina, Nina, Nina”! Nina Turner, President of Our Revolution, is coming to the East Bay to help us send to Sacramento and the Alameda County DA seat three corporate-free, people-powered women:
• Gayle McLaughlin for Lieutenant Governor
• Jovanka Beckles for Assembly District 15
• Pamela Price for Alameda County DA

Come, celebrate and support four women who are fighting for us!
Tickets available at: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3404213
Wheelchair accessible (use Grant St. entrance)

https://actionnetwork.org/events/ourrevolution-berkeley
sm_our-revolution.jpg
original image (683x571)
For more event information:
http://www.jovanka.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 25th, 2018 10:41 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 25.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code