

• Gayle McLaughlin for Lieutenant Governor

• Jovanka Beckles for Assembly District 15

• Pamela Price for Alameda County DA



Come, celebrate and support four women who are fighting for us!

Tickets available at:

Wheelchair accessible (use Grant St. entrance)



https://actionnetwork.org/events/ourrevolution-berkeley

