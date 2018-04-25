From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Our Revolution's Nina Turner!
Date
Saturday April 28
Time
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, 1781 Rose St, Berkeley, California 94703
Event Type
Speaker
Organizer/Author
Jovanka Beckles for AD 15
|
Remember that chant “Bernie, Bernie, Bernie? There’s a new one now: “Nina, Nina, Nina”! Nina Turner, President of Our Revolution, is coming to the East Bay to help us send to Sacramento and the Alameda County DA seat three corporate-free, people-powered women:
• Gayle McLaughlin for Lieutenant Governor
• Jovanka Beckles for Assembly District 15
• Pamela Price for Alameda County DA
Come, celebrate and support four women who are fighting for us!
Tickets available at: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3404213
Wheelchair accessible (use Grant St. entrance)
https://actionnetwork.org/events/ourrevolution-berkeley
original image (683x571)
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 25th, 2018 10:41 PM
http://www.jovanka.org
