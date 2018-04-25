Friday May 11





Yemeni people are suffering from the largest cholera epidemic in modern history. Almost a million people are sick. Fuel has run out in many parts of the country. Hospitals are without power and water purification systems are unable to work. For many people, the only water available is contaminated by sewage.



The US has been giving Saudi Arabia a blank check to carry out its assault,providing the Saudis with weapons and logistical support for the bombing campaign. Already, thousands of Yemeni civilians have lost their lives. Our government is complicit. Senator Chris Murphy has said, "There's an American imprint on every civilian life lost in Yemen."



Sponsored by the Peace Coalition of Monterey County(



For more information: 373-6972; 372-5762.



Demonstration and candlelight vigil: To call a halt to U.S. military assistance to Saudi Arabia in its war in Yemen. Window-on-the-Bay, Del Monte Avenue at Camino El Estero in Monterey.

