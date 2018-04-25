top
Demonstration and Candlelight Vigil: Halt Military Assistance to Saudi Arabia in its War in Yemen
Date Friday May 11
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Location Details
Window-on-the-Bay
Del Monte Avenue at Camino El Estero, Monterey
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMonterey Peace & Justice Center
Demonstration and candlelight vigil: To call a halt to U.S. military assistance to Saudi Arabia in its war in Yemen. Window-on-the-Bay, Del Monte Avenue at Camino El Estero in Monterey.

Yemeni people are suffering from the largest cholera epidemic in modern history. Almost a million people are sick. Fuel has run out in many parts of the country. Hospitals are without power and water purification systems are unable to work. For many people, the only water available is contaminated by sewage.

The US has been giving Saudi Arabia a blank check to carry out its assault,providing the Saudis with weapons and logistical support for the bombing campaign. Already, thousands of Yemeni civilians have lost their lives. Our government is complicit. Senator Chris Murphy has said, "There's an American imprint on every civilian life lost in Yemen."

Sponsored by the Peace Coalition of Monterey County(http://peacemonterey.org/) and the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Monterey County Branch(WILPF).

For more information: 373-6972; 372-5762.

Candles and some signs will be provided – or bring your own sign re Yemen.
sm_candlelight_vigil.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/3794496192...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 25th, 2018 3:28 PM
