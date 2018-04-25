From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Rockin’ for Rent Control
|Date
|Sunday April 29
|Time
|4:00 PM - 10:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Poet Patriot
320 Cedar St, Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Rockin’ for Rent Control
|
This is one of the last chances to gather signatures to put rent control on the ballot, so we’re gonna throw a signing party at our favorite local pub. There will be live music and a chance to add your name to the petition if you haven’t already.
Live music by
4-4:20 Danny Massimillo
4:30-5 Kage O’Malley
5:10- 5:40 Watch Me Breathe
5:50 -6:20 Aliza Hava
6:30- 7:00 Shooting Coal (Paul Scott)
7:10 - 7:40 Tim Sincere
7:50-8:20 Nels Andrew
8:30-9 Pieces
9:15-10 Yard Couch
original image (600x594)
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 25th, 2018 10:32 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/2166270020...
