So OUR ELECTED DISTRICT ATTORNEY WOULD RATHER PUT A FENCE AROUND THE PEOPLE'S HOUSE, then come out and talk to the people.



This will be the SECOND day of week 5!



Last week had a lot of things happen.



Ann did a press conference trying to control the narrative on why she doesn't like to be agitated and why she is telling protesters how to protest her.



ANN YOU ARE SUPPOSED TO BE UNCOMFORTABLE. THATS THE POINT. WE AINT HERE TO MAKE YOU FEEL COZY.



WE NEED CHARGES FILED!



NOW! OR IN A YEAR FROM NOW!



We will continue to be OUT HERE.



#Justice4StephonClark

#ChargeThePolice



*******EVERYONE********

-CALL INTO WORK

-SKIP YOUR CLASSES

-TELL YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY

-BRING SOMEONE



LONG AS YOU COME THROUGH!



We will be BBQ'ing again....and some other things.



Come out!

