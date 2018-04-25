top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 4/25/2018
We Ain't Goin No! Where! - BBQ and Love at the DA's Fenced Bldg
Date Wednesday April 25
Time 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Sacramento County District Attorney's Office
901 G St, Sacramento
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorBlack Lives Matter Sacramento
So OUR ELECTED DISTRICT ATTORNEY WOULD RATHER PUT A FENCE AROUND THE PEOPLE'S HOUSE, then come out and talk to the people.

This will be the SECOND day of week 5!

Last week had a lot of things happen.

Ann did a press conference trying to control the narrative on why she doesn't like to be agitated and why she is telling protesters how to protest her.

ANN YOU ARE SUPPOSED TO BE UNCOMFORTABLE. THATS THE POINT. WE AINT HERE TO MAKE YOU FEEL COZY.

WE NEED CHARGES FILED!

NOW! OR IN A YEAR FROM NOW!

We will continue to be OUT HERE.

#Justice4StephonClark
#ChargeThePolice

*******EVERYONE********
-CALL INTO WORK
-SKIP YOUR CLASSES
-TELL YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY
-BRING SOMEONE

LONG AS YOU COME THROUGH!

We will be BBQ'ing again....and some other things.

Come out!
sm_stephon_clark.jpg
original image (1678x954)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1925324064...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 25th, 2018 10:27 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 25.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code