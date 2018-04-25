From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Oakland Education Association OEA Teachers, Students & Parents March & Rally
Oakland OEA teachers, students and parents rallied and marched on April 24, 2018 for a contract that would allow the teachers to continue to work in Oakland. After a year of negotiation the district has only offered a 1% increase.
Oakland Education Association OEA teachers have been without a contract for over a year and all the management has offered is a 1% increase in pay. Many public school teachers are being forced to leave the school district due to gentrification and very low salaries. They rallied at the Lake Merritt Amphitheater and marched to the school district office on April 24, 2018 and spoke out about their issues. They also discussed the siphoning off of education funds to charter schools. The privatizer supporters of charters have taken complete control of the school board and are pushing for a total charter district that would destroy all public schools.
Additional media:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mMXTzrne9aA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RS71ITVigc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-VB2ysz4iaQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RjthPu4Muw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RtGJqjOBQyM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pqFDNQrgMXU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-18RVbBsnas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8FTOf4Z6mA
http://www.ktvu.com/news/angry-crowd-protests-proposed-15m-oakland-school-budget-cuts
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Oakland Teachers Have Lowest Pay In Bay Area
Oakland teachers are being forced out of the district due to the low pay.
While the Oakland school board is approving millions of dollars going to new charters it says that it cannot afford to pay OEA public teachers a living salary.
Students and teachers are angry that their pay has not kept up with the cost of living and charters are siphoning off funding and rooms through co-locations required under proposition 39 which was written by Reed Hasting owner of Netflix and the California Charter School Association
