|Resurrecting the Past: Native Experiences and the California Mission Myth
|Saturday May 19
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Cervantes & Velasquez Conference Room
Bay Tree Building, 3rd Floor
UC Santa Cruz
|Speaker
|American Indian Resource Center
Dr. Michelle Lorimer, author of Resurrecting the Past: The California Mission Myth will explore the creation and popularization of romanticized narratives of mission history in California. Spanish colonization left a lasting impact on Native communities throughout the Americas -- with missions as the physical reminders of this tumultuous period.
Promoted as tourist sites, narratives constructed around Spanish mission ruins in the early 1900s focused on the lives and experiences of prominent foreigners while marginalizing Native experiences and perspectives. Dr. Lorimer will discuss the development of this constructed past in popular culture and will explore the many ways that mission history has overshadowed the central role of Native peoples in California history
A book signing will follow the presentation
Location details: Parking is free in the Hahn Parking Lot #101, some handicap parking is available in front of the Bay Tree Building
For Accommodations please call: 831-459-2427
Admission: Free
Related URL: https://airc.ucsc.edu/
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 25th, 2018 2:06 AM
https://events.ucsc.edu/event/5041
Download PDF (1.5mb)
