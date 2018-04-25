



Promoted as tourist sites, narratives constructed around Spanish mission ruins in the early 1900s focused on the lives and experiences of prominent foreigners while marginalizing Native experiences and perspectives. Dr. Lorimer will discuss the development of this constructed past in popular culture and will explore the many ways that mission history has overshadowed the central role of Native peoples in California history



A book signing will follow the presentation



Location details: Parking is free in the Hahn Parking Lot #101, some handicap parking is available in front of the Bay Tree Building



For Accommodations please call: 831-459-2427



Admission: Free



