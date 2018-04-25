top
America's 14 National Marine Sanctuaries
Date Thursday May 17
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Santa Cruz Live Oak Grange
1900 17th Ave, Santa Cruz
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Sierra Club
The National Marine Sanctuary System was created in 1972 to ensure protection and management of our nation’s outstanding natural, ecological and cultural features of special underwater areas. They range from American Samoa to Florida Keys with five on the West Coast, California’s Channel Islands being the oldest. Altogether, they comprise more than 150,000 square miles of ocean and Great Lakes waters.

These sanctuaries preserve habitats and the plants and animals they host alongside uses such as fishing and recreation. They are managed to promote research and education as well as the safeguarding of resources.

Nick Ingram, Education Specialist with the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Center will share his knowledge and enthusiasm for the system as well as covering the role the marine sanctuaries play to ensure the conservation of our coastal resources for generations to come.

Our Monterey Bay Sanctuary encompasses 6,094 square miles of ocean with 276 miles of shoreline in five counties from Marin to San Luis Obispo and is a treasure trove of diversity, known as the “Serengeti of the Sea”.

Nick studied fisheries biology at Humboldt State and spent several years as a field biologist before switching to Marine Science education for NOAA. He is an avid fisherman, diver, kayaker and hiker as well as being a talented artist whose work is inspired by his love of the ocean.

When: Thursday, May 17th at 7:00 pm. Come at 6:30 for healthy snacks and socializing with other ocean-loving folks.

Where: The Live Oak (Green) Grange Hall at 1900 17th Ave. near Capitola Road in Santa Cruz.

Free. Donations appreciated.

All are welcome. Tell your friends.

Parking is limited.
