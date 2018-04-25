From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 5/17/2018
|America's 14 National Marine Sanctuaries
|Date
|Thursday May 17
|Time
|6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Santa Cruz Live Oak Grange
1900 17th Ave, Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Sierra Club
|
The National Marine Sanctuary System was created in 1972 to ensure protection and management of our nation’s outstanding natural, ecological and cultural features of special underwater areas. They range from American Samoa to Florida Keys with five on the West Coast, California’s Channel Islands being the oldest. Altogether, they comprise more than 150,000 square miles of ocean and Great Lakes waters.
These sanctuaries preserve habitats and the plants and animals they host alongside uses such as fishing and recreation. They are managed to promote research and education as well as the safeguarding of resources.
Nick Ingram, Education Specialist with the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Center will share his knowledge and enthusiasm for the system as well as covering the role the marine sanctuaries play to ensure the conservation of our coastal resources for generations to come.
Our Monterey Bay Sanctuary encompasses 6,094 square miles of ocean with 276 miles of shoreline in five counties from Marin to San Luis Obispo and is a treasure trove of diversity, known as the “Serengeti of the Sea”.
Nick studied fisheries biology at Humboldt State and spent several years as a field biologist before switching to Marine Science education for NOAA. He is an avid fisherman, diver, kayaker and hiker as well as being a talented artist whose work is inspired by his love of the ocean.
When: Thursday, May 17th at 7:00 pm. Come at 6:30 for healthy snacks and socializing with other ocean-loving folks.
Where: The Live Oak (Green) Grange Hall at 1900 17th Ave. near Capitola Road in Santa Cruz.
Free. Donations appreciated.
All are welcome. Tell your friends.
Parking is limited.
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 25th, 2018 1:06 AM
https://ventana2.sierraclub.org/santacruz/...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network