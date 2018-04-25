From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Central Valley | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 5/18/2018
|Vigil for Stephon Clark: The Struggle Continues! #JusticeForZoe
|Date
|Friday May 18
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|Florin & 65th St., Sacramento
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Answer Coalition
|
As we approach two months since Sac PD along with Sac Sheriff’s deputies murdered Stephon Clark in cold blood, we still haven’t gotten any closer to justice. It is clear that the system has no answers for us.
Since March 18th, we have seen law enforcement tell lie after lie in their attempts to discredit Stephon and avoid taking responsibility for their actions. As they break the law at will and get away with it, we are criminalized and given maximum penalties for minor offenses. We have one demand: LOCK THESE COPS UP!
Whether we are in our Grandma's backyard, a Wal-Mart parking lot or a Starbucks, police have no problem targeting us. They are killing and brutalizing us, not protecting and serving. We stand in solidarity with all oppressed peoples to say that we reject this state terror and demand justice for all victims of police brutality. We cannot do nothing while the system creates new ways to oppress us. We must build a movement to resist!
Join us for a candlelight vigil to commemorate the life of Stephon Clark and hold space for all the lives stolen by police terror.
Sponsored by Act Now to Stop War and End Racism - ANSWER Coalition
Contact Sac [at] ANSWERCoalition.org to co-sponsor
original image (1740x1500)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 25th, 2018 12:38 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/3659044039...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network