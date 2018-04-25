



Since March 18th, we have seen law enforcement tell lie after lie in their attempts to discredit Stephon and avoid taking responsibility for their actions. As they break the law at will and get away with it, we are criminalized and given maximum penalties for minor offenses. We have one demand: LOCK THESE COPS UP!



Whether we are in our Grandma's backyard, a Wal-Mart parking lot or a Starbucks, police have no problem targeting us. They are killing and brutalizing us, not protecting and serving. We stand in solidarity with all oppressed peoples to say that we reject this state terror and demand justice for all victims of police brutality. We cannot do nothing while the system creates new ways to oppress us. We must build a movement to resist!



Join us for a candlelight vigil to commemorate the life of Stephon Clark and hold space for all the lives stolen by police terror.



Sponsored by Act Now to Stop War and End Racism - ANSWER Coalition



For more event information: