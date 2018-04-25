top
Related Categories: Central Valley | Government & Elections | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Tell the Sacramento D.A. to stop fencing out protesters
by Real Justice
Wednesday Apr 25th, 2018 12:31 AM
Anne Marie Schubert: Tear Down The Fence. Sign the petition: https://act.realjusticepac.org/sign/anne-marie-schubert-fence/
sm_sacramento_district_attorneys_office_protester_fence.jpg
original image (768x576)
Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert is refusing to hold the police accountable for murdering Stephon Clark in cold blood. Protesters demanding justice for the victims of police violence have been gathering outside her office for four weeks now, calling for her to act. But she hasn't budged. Instead, she's falsely labeled the protests as violent.

Now she's spent $1,700 of your tax dollars to install a massive fence around her office -- just to prevent peaceful protesters from exercising their First Amendment rights outside this public building. We are calling on District Attorney Schubert to tear down this obnoxious fence now -- sign our petition today.


Sign the petition: https://act.realjusticepac.org/sign/anne-marie-schubert-fence/
Add Your Comments
