Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | Health, Housing & Public Services
Food Not Bombs Storytelling and Photo Display
Wednesday May 23
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History
705 Front St, Santa Cruz
|Speaker
|Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History
Celebrate the history of Food Not Bombs with storytelling and photographs. See Tony Sehgal’s wet plate portraits come to life and view his series of photos of the Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs community on display and join the conversation about community solidarity and gaps in our county.
This event is FREE
Made possible in part by Nordic Naturals and MAH Members.
