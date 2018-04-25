Celebrate the history of Food Not Bombs with storytelling and photographs. See Tony Sehgal’s wet plate portraits come to life and view his series of photos of the Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs community on display and join the conversation about community solidarity and gaps in our county.



This event is FREE



Made possible in part by Nordic Naturals and MAH Members.



