Come out to UCSC's 39th Annual Multicultural Festival!



Don't miss out on an exciting performances that we have planed! Our Headliners are still TBA but



"Cultivating Love and Resilience"



Saturday, May 19, 2018 - 12:00 PM - 6:00PM

Location: Oakes Lower Lawn



This year’s festival theme, “Cultivating Love and Resilience,” celebrates the differences and similarities shared between cultures to create a complete representation of many under-represented groups on the UCSC campus. MCF will host music and dance performances by many student organizations on campus. MCF will also have a variety of foods and drink.



Free admission

No alcohol



IG: ucsc_mcf



https://www.facebook.com/events/1302418044... For more event information:

