top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | Education & Student Activism | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 5/19/2018
UC Santa Cruz's 39th Annual Multi-Cultural Festival
Date Saturday May 19
Time 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Oakes Lower Lawn
UC Santa Cruz
1156 High St, Santa Cruz
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorUC Santa Cruz Multi-Cultural Festival
Come out to UCSC's 39th Annual Multicultural Festival!

Don't miss out on an exciting performances that we have planed! Our Headliners are still TBA but

"Cultivating Love and Resilience"

Saturday, May 19, 2018 - 12:00 PM - 6:00PM
Location: Oakes Lower Lawn

This year’s festival theme, “Cultivating Love and Resilience,” celebrates the differences and similarities shared between cultures to create a complete representation of many under-represented groups on the UCSC campus. MCF will host music and dance performances by many student organizations on campus. MCF will also have a variety of foods and drink.

Free admission
No alcohol

IG: ucsc_mcf
sm_uc_santa_cruz_39th_annual_multi-cultural_festival.jpg
original image (1346x2048)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1302418044...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 24th, 2018 11:57 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 25.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code