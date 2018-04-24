From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|UC Santa Cruz's 39th Annual Multi-Cultural Festival
|Saturday May 19
|12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|
Oakes Lower Lawn
UC Santa Cruz
1156 High St, Santa Cruz
|Party/Street Party
|UC Santa Cruz Multi-Cultural Festival
Come out to UCSC's 39th Annual Multicultural Festival!
Don't miss out on an exciting performances that we have planed! Our Headliners are still TBA but
"Cultivating Love and Resilience"
Saturday, May 19, 2018 - 12:00 PM - 6:00PM
Location: Oakes Lower Lawn
This year’s festival theme, “Cultivating Love and Resilience,” celebrates the differences and similarities shared between cultures to create a complete representation of many under-represented groups on the UCSC campus. MCF will host music and dance performances by many student organizations on campus. MCF will also have a variety of foods and drink.
Free admission
No alcohol
IG: ucsc_mcf
original image (1346x2048)
https://www.facebook.com/events/1302418044...
