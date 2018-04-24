

Down to the wire: We have until May 9- the DEADLINE to gather the 5700 signatures we need to get Rent Control on the ballot in November.



Join us in our final push to make sure we get enough signatures to qualify - we can win this but we need your help to make this happen.



Please come and bring your friends and neighbors.



We will be meeting at 3 PM for a a short training for any new signature gatherers. Then take your clipboard on the road! Drop off your clipboards by 6pm.



