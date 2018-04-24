From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 4/27/2018
|People's Disco
|Date
|Friday April 27
|Time
|9:00 PM - 1:00 AM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Bocci's Cellar
140 Encinal St, Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|People's Disco
|
We're extremely excited to welcome our first international guest, Mori Ra from Osaka, Japan! His West Coast tour is kicking off with us before he heads north to San Francisco and then down to Los Angeles.
Mori Ra is an obsessive digger and DJ. With his vast knowledge of local and international music, he also makes dance-floor friendly edits under the Mori Ra and Oyama Edit monikers.
Folks from the Movement for Housing Justice will be in attendance gathering signatures for the Rent Control Petition. The 5700 signatures we need to get rent control on the November 2018 ballot are due early next month so its time to turn up! If you have yet to sign it, you can do so on Friday at the party or drop by Metavinyl (320 Cedar St.) anytime between now and May!
In Solidarity,
PD
https://soundcloud.com/mori-ra
https://soundcloud.com/forestjams
original image (1200x628)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 24th, 2018 11:43 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/1693018247...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network