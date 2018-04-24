top
People's Disco
Date Friday April 27
Time 9:00 PM - 1:00 AM
Location Details
Bocci's Cellar
140 Encinal St, Santa Cruz
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorPeople's Disco
We're extremely excited to welcome our first international guest, Mori Ra from Osaka, Japan! His West Coast tour is kicking off with us before he heads north to San Francisco and then down to Los Angeles.

Mori Ra is an obsessive digger and DJ. With his vast knowledge of local and international music, he also makes dance-floor friendly edits under the Mori Ra and Oyama Edit monikers.

Folks from the Movement for Housing Justice will be in attendance gathering signatures for the Rent Control Petition. The 5700 signatures we need to get rent control on the November 2018 ballot are due early next month so its time to turn up! If you have yet to sign it, you can do so on Friday at the party or drop by Metavinyl (320 Cedar St.) anytime between now and May!

In Solidarity,
PD

https://soundcloud.com/mori-ra
https://soundcloud.com/forestjams
sm_peoples_disco_boccis_cellar_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (1200x628)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1693018247...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 24th, 2018 11:43 PM
