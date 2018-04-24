



Mori Ra is an obsessive digger and DJ. With his vast knowledge of local and international music, he also makes dance-floor friendly edits under the Mori Ra and Oyama Edit monikers.



Folks from the Movement for Housing Justice will be in attendance gathering signatures for the Rent Control Petition. The 5700 signatures we need to get rent control on the November 2018 ballot are due early next month so its time to turn up! If you have yet to sign it, you can do so on Friday at the party or drop by Metavinyl (320 Cedar St.) anytime between now and May!



In Solidarity,

PD



https://soundcloud.com/mori-ra

https://soundcloud.com/forestjams We're extremely excited to welcome our first international guest, Mori Ra from Osaka, Japan! His West Coast tour is kicking off with us before he heads north to San Francisco and then down to Los Angeles.Mori Ra is an obsessive digger and DJ. With his vast knowledge of local and international music, he also makes dance-floor friendly edits under the Mori Ra and Oyama Edit monikers.Folks from the Movement for Housing Justice will be in attendance gathering signatures for the Rent Control Petition. The 5700 signatures we need to get rent control on the November 2018 ballot are due early next month so its time to turn up! If you have yet to sign it, you can do so on Friday at the party or drop by Metavinyl (320 Cedar St.) anytime between now and May!In Solidarity,PD

original image (1200x628)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1693018247... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 24th, 2018 11:43 PM