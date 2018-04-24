From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 5/ 1/2018
|May Day Rally Salinas
|Date
|Tuesday May 01
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|Salinas City Hall, 200 Lincoln Avenue, Salinas
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|SEIU 521
|
Celebrate International Workers' Day on May 1st! Join union members from across Monterey County as we rally to show our pride for all that the Labor Movement has accomplished, as we stand up for our freedom to use our collective voice at work.
original image (1275x1650)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 24th, 2018 11:36 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/1230156918...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network