Sunday April 29th, 6pm

At SubRosa, 703 Pacific Ave.

(downtown Santa Cruz // near Saturn Cafe)



Kiki (2017) Film Screening Fundraiser



About KIKI: "In New York City, LGBTQ youth-of-color gather out on the Christopher Street Pier, practicing a performance-based artform, Ballroom, which was made famous in the early 1990s by Madonna’s music video “Vogue” and the documentary “Paris Is Burning.” Twenty-five years after these cultural touchstones, a new and very different generation of LGBTQ youth have formed an artistic activist subculture, named the Kiki Scene.



KIKI follows seven characters from the Kiki community over the course of four years, using their preparations and spectacular performances at events known as Kiki balls as a framing device while delving into their battles with homelessness, illness and prejudice as well as their gains towards political influence and the conquering of affirming gender-expressions. In KIKI we meet Twiggy Pucci Garçon, the founder and gatekeeper for the Haus of Pucci, Chi Chi, Gia, Chris, Divo, Symba and Zariya. Each of these remarkable young people represents a unique and powerful personal story, illuminating the Kiki scene in particular, as well as queer life in the U.S. for LGBTQ youth-of-color as a whole."



rsvp:



We will be screening this film as a fundraiser for a documentary currently in production, which is about squatting from the perspective of trans* and non binary people. Taking place in London, UK, this documentary strives to uplift the voices of its characters, who are living on both the fringes of society, squatting abandoned commercial buildings in the country's grimy capital, and the fringes of their own scene, often unaccepted or unsupported by the primarily-heterosexual squatting community.



The filming for this documentary is almost complete and needs funding for post-production. Come join us for the night of film and fun. There will be snacks, pins and zines for donation, produced by the collective Bad Table Manners (



Admission is by donation, and NO ONE will be turned away for lack of funds. Suggested donation at the door: Privileged wages: $10-$20 // Waged: $5-$15 // Un(der)waged: $3-$5 // Undocumented: free // (Basically, pay what you think is appropriate. Solidarity is economics!!)



Come at 6 to hang out. Film will be shown at 6:30. (Running time 1hr 34min). If you arrive late, we will leave seats open closer to the door. The space will remain open for an hour afterwards for people to hang out and discuss the film.



The space is wheelchair accessible, however, if you have accessibility concerns please let us know ahead of time so we can be sure to accommodate your needs.



Trailer:



More info on Santa Cruz Guerilla Drive-In is at



SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space, a place to meet others and challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. We strive to create a vibrant environment for events, classes, meetings, organizing, performance, art, studying and more. SubRosa also offers radical literature for sale, and houses the Anarchist Lending Library. We welcome folks to join us in fostering an environment free from coercion, sexism, homophobia, racism, and other hierarchies.







