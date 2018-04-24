top
East Bay | Arts + Action | Womyn
Lead with Love: A Mother’s Day Worship Service 
Date Sunday May 13
Time 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
Organizer/AuthorJoanna Foley
Please join our worship leader, vocal activist Melanie DeMore, and our worship associate BFUU Board Member and activist Nanci Armstrong-Temple to sing about love, power, and how we can inspire one another through song to create a chorus of justice and liberation to rain down all over this world. We will talk about the activist origins of Mother’s Day, give a shout out to all who nurture mothers, mamas, babas, aunties, grandparents, friends and more, and sing our way through the murk of the world to shine on, shine on.

For more info: 510-841-4824

Free to the public. Wheelchair accessible.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 24th, 2018 12:17 PM
