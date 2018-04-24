From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Lead with Love: A Mother's Day Worship Service
Date
|Sunday May 13
Time
|10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Location Details
|
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
Event Type
|Speaker
Organizer/Author
|Joanna Foley
|
Please join our worship leader, vocal activist Melanie DeMore, and our worship associate BFUU Board Member and activist Nanci Armstrong-Temple to sing about love, power, and how we can inspire one another through song to create a chorus of justice and liberation to rain down all over this world. We will talk about the activist origins of Mother’s Day, give a shout out to all who nurture mothers, mamas, babas, aunties, grandparents, friends and more, and sing our way through the murk of the world to shine on, shine on.
For more info: 510-841-4824
Free to the public. Wheelchair accessible.
