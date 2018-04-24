Please join our worship leader, vocal activist Melanie DeMore, and our worship associate BFUU Board Member and activist Nanci Armstrong-Temple to sing about love, power, and how we can inspire one another through song to create a chorus of justice and liberation to rain down all over this world. We will talk about the activist origins of Mother’s Day, give a shout out to all who nurture mothers, mamas, babas, aunties, grandparents, friends and more, and sing our way through the murk of the world to shine on, shine on.



For more info: 510-841-4824



Free to the public. Wheelchair accessible.





Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 24th, 2018 12:17 PM