

End and Meaningless Classification Reviews & Indefinite Solitary Confinement

OFFICIAL PUBLIC STATEMENT AUDIO FROM PRISONERS UNITED OF SILICON VALLEY:



When: Monday April 23, 2018 6:00 PM



Where: Santa Clara County Main Jail

(On the corner of W. Hedding St. and N. San Pedro St. San Jose, Ca)

Over 200 prisoners in Santa Clara County have been on a hunger strike since April 15, 2018 to end meaningless classification reviews, and the torturous practice of indefinite solitary confinement etc.. Hunger strike participants have lost anywhere from 8 to 22 pounds in one week alone, raising concerns for their families in the community.



Concerned families and community countywide will rally in support of their incarcerated loved ones this evening Monday April 23, 2018 at 6:00 PM in front of the Main Jail in hopes that the jail administration and/or Sheriff Laurie Smith will engage with participating hunger strikers to end the hunger strike. RALLY TO END SANTA CLARA COUNTY JAIL HUNGER STRIKEEnd and Meaningless Classification Reviews & Indefinite Solitary ConfinementOFFICIAL PUBLIC STATEMENT AUDIO FROM PRISONERS UNITED OF SILICON VALLEY: https://youtu.be/P0d8LxOXjH8 When: Monday April 23, 2018 6:00 PMWhere: Santa Clara County Main Jail(On the corner of W. Hedding St. and N. San Pedro St. San Jose, Ca)Over 200 prisoners in Santa Clara County have been on a hunger strike since April 15, 2018 to end meaningless classification reviews, and the torturous practice of indefinite solitary confinement etc.. Hunger strike participants have lost anywhere from 8 to 22 pounds in one week alone, raising concerns for their families in the community.Concerned families and community countywide will rally in support of their incarcerated loved ones this evening Monday April 23, 2018 at 6:00 PM in front of the Main Jail in hopes that the jail administration and/or Sheriff Laurie Smith will engage with participating hunger strikers to end the hunger strike.

original image (612x792) Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 23rd, 2018 4:41 PM