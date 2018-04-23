top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Womyn View other events for the week of 5/ 8/2018
Mother's Day Peace Walk on Golden Gate Bridge
Date Tuesday May 08
Time 6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco , CA
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorCODEPINK
Mother's Day Peace Walk & Rally on the Golden Gate Bridge

When: May 08, 2018 at 6:12 p.m. - 9:12 p.m.

Where: Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco , CA

Bring your daughters, mothers, and entire family. Walk in unity & spirit for the original mother’s day purpose (post-Civil War): To Unite Women to End War. “We will not raise our children to kill the children of other mother’s.” Gather on either end of the eastern walkway, & converge in middle. Wear PINK, or not. Rally afterwards.

FMI: Toby Blomé, ratherbenyckeling [at] comcast.net, 510-215-5974
codepink.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.codepink.org/codepink_mother_s...
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 23rd, 2018 3:35 PM
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
