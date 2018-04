When: May 08, 2018 at 6:12 p.m. - 9:12 p.m.



Where: Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco , CA



Bring your daughters, mothers, and entire family. Walk in unity & spirit for the original mother’s day purpose (post-Civil War): To Unite Women to End War. “We will not raise our children to kill the children of other mother’s.” Gather on either end of the eastern walkway, & converge in middle. Wear PINK, or not. Rally afterwards.



FMI: Toby Blomé,

Mother's Day Peace Walk & Rally on the Golden Gate BridgeWhen: May 08, 2018 at 6:12 p.m. - 9:12 p.m.Where: Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco , CABring your daughters, mothers, and entire family. Walk in unity & spirit for the original mother’s day purpose (post-Civil War): To Unite Women to End War. “We will not raise our children to kill the children of other mother’s.” Gather on either end of the eastern walkway, & converge in middle. Wear PINK, or not. Rally afterwards.FMI: Toby Blomé, ratherbenyckeling [at] comcast.net , 510-215-5974



https://www.codepink.org/codepink_mother_s... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 23rd, 2018 3:35 PM