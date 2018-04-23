From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Mother's Day Peace Walk on Golden Gate Bridge
|Date
|Tuesday May 08
|Time
|6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Location Details
|Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco , CA
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|CODEPINK
Mother's Day Peace Walk & Rally on the Golden Gate Bridge
When: May 08, 2018 at 6:12 p.m. - 9:12 p.m.
Where: Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco , CA
Bring your daughters, mothers, and entire family. Walk in unity & spirit for the original mother’s day purpose (post-Civil War): To Unite Women to End War. “We will not raise our children to kill the children of other mother’s.” Gather on either end of the eastern walkway, & converge in middle. Wear PINK, or not. Rally afterwards.
FMI: Toby Blomé, ratherbenyckeling [at] comcast.net, 510-215-5974
https://www.codepink.org/codepink_mother_s...
